Christmas, unfortunately, is followed by a long, cold winter.

One holiday gift that offers many hours of indoor fun and mental stimulation for children and adults alike is a board game.

Local toy store owners say that games -- from the old stand-bys like Monopoly and Scrabble to the newer electronic board games -- are big Christmas sellers.

They are especially popular now, says Jerry Ciesielski, co-owner of Puddle Duck Toys and Dolls, Georgetown Square Plaza, Williamsville, because "more people are spending more time at home, looking for something to do."

Adds Lillian Wilson, owner of Clayton's Gifts and Toys, 220 Elmwood Ave.: "Games are a good-quality item that will stand up for a long time for a family. I think people like to get together and do something. There is a tradition of having fun together."

Just walk through any Western New York toy store to see the overwhelming selection of board games available these days. And with each Christmas shopping season, new offerings are added to the already packed shelves.

Board games are designed for children in different age ranges, and there are games especially targeted to the teen audience. But many are geared to the family.

"Board games are family-oriented; they involve the whole family," Ciesielski says.

"Games are an inexpensive form of home entertainment," says Mark Morris, public relations manager of Milton Bradley, a major American game manufacturer.

"They are a great gift because you don't have to worry about size and whether it's the right color or pattern," he says.

But you do have to worry about whether the receiver will want to play the game. So how does a shopper wade through the maze of games and find just the right one?

"You have to know the kids, or the family you are buying for," says Mrs. Wilson. "Know what their likes are. For instance, Pictionary is a wonderful gift for people who like to draw.

"For children who want action, don't buy a game that requires two hours of reading rules.

"But for older children who love to read, there are different kinds of games that involve tactical rules. Consider their interest span," she advises.

"For adults and older people, consider the games that have been around forever, such as Scrabble, Yahtzee, Uno, Life and Othello."

The bigger toy stores carry games made by the larger toy companies that are heavily promoted on television. If your list calls for games off the beaten track, scour the smaller stores that lean heavily toward educational games, games designed in Europe, and games that some consider to be very creative.

Wherever you shop, those in the toy industry say that prices are stable this Christmas season, especially since prices were set last February when the list of Christmas '90 offerings was released.

Let's take a walk down the board game aisle and see what's new, what's reliable and what's interesting.

The young and young at heart

Candyland remains hot for the very young set (no reading required), as well as Chutes and Ladders, Operation, Clue and Parcheesi.

Mrs. Wilson of Clayton's also recommends these three: Up the River, Midnight Party and Gold Rush.

Jerry Ciesielski thinks Abalone is a great gift for kids and also recommends Race to the Roof and the A-maze-ing Labyrinth, which he says is one of the most popular family games around.

There's a new junior version of Scattergories that, says Morris of Milton Bradley, is the No. 1-selling game in the industry. The junior version features "categories that are more in a kid's world, like school and circus."

Some new offerings: Ready! Set! Spaghetti, billed as a "wacky pasta race game"; The Simpsons Mystery of Life, in which each player assumes the role of one of the characters on the popular TV show; Bonkers, a dice game; and Crash Canyon, a smash 'em, crash 'em race game.

For teen-agers (and, we suspect, women), there is Electronic Mall Madness, a shopping spree game. It comes with a game board that looks like a mall, credit cards and a bank account for each player. The first player to buy the six items on her shopping list wins the game.

Fun with words

You can hardly go wrong giving the gift of Scrabble, but there are other interesting games that test your way with words.

Clever Endeavor -- a new offering -- is a game of clues submitted from game lovers across the country. The company (The Games Gang Ltd.) tells us that several clues were submitted from Buffalo-area residents.

Also new this year is the Game of Sniglets, which challenges players to create names for things that never had names before, but should have.

Taboo is a fast-paced word guessing game that limits the kind of clues players can give. It's tougher than the old Password.

And since we're on the subject of guessing, we wonder how last year's very hot Trump the Game will fare this shopping season? (Yes, it's still around.)

Not even The Donald knows.