A reputed underworld associate of convicted Buffalo murderer Donald "Sly" Green was found guilty Tuesday of bribing and intimidating the key witness in that homicide investigation, officials said.

After about two hours of deliberations at the close of a five-day trial before Erie County Judge Joseph P. McCarthy, a jury found Garland Kyser, 32, of Wende Street, guilty as charged in the effort to influence and coerce his former Northampton Street neighbor, James A. Wright, 43.

Kyser was found guilty of two counts of tampering with a witness and one count of bribing a witness for forcing Wright, now in the federal witness protection program, to take $100 amid a series of firebombings and shooting incidents directed at Wright and his family in July and August 1989, officials said.

Kyser, who claimed he gave Wright the money and warned him about testifying against Green only as a good neighbor, was allowed by the judge to remain free on $10,000 bail, pending his sentencing Feb. 26.

Green, 33, was convicted last November of the October 1988 slaying of Larnell Cottrell. He is seeking a new trial, claiming prosecutors erred by failing to disclose to his attorneys the lucrative protection deal Wright got.