THE ALMANAC
Tuesday, November 20
Temperatures
High this date/1953 .... 72
Low this date/1880 .... 15
Lake temperature .... 49
This Date Last Year
Maximum temperature .... 47
Minimum temperature .... 29
Character of day .... Showers
Daylight Hours
Sunrise today .... 7:13
Sunset today .... 4:48
Sunrise tomorrow .... 7:14
Moonrise today .... 10:19 a.m.
Moonset today .... 7:06 p.m.
Monday, November 19
Buffalo Temperatures
1 am 25 2 am 25 3 am 24 4 am 23 5 am 23 6 am 23 7 am 23 8 am 24 9 am 28 10 am 33 11 am 36 Noon 36 1 pm 38 2 pm 39 3 pm 39 4 pm 38 5 pm 37 6 pm 34 7 pm 32 8 pm 32 9 pm 32 10 pm 32 11 pm 32 Midnt 32
Temperatures
High at 2:10 p.m. .... 40
Low at 6:15 a.m. .... 22
Average high this date.... 45
Average low this date .... 33
High this date/1985 .... 70
Low this date/1880 .... 12
Precipitation
Monday .... None
Snowfall .... None
Snow on ground .... None
Lake temperature .... 48
