Mansfield State placed five players in double figures in defeating Daemen College, 80-75, in a non-league men's basketball game Monday night at Mansfield, Pa.

Daemen cut an eight-point deficit to one with about two minutes remaining before sending Mansfield to the foul line.

Mansfield (3-0), a Division II team, was led by Dave Anderson's 19 points. Bob Sabec added 16. Russell John led Daemen (0-3) with 34 points and Rob Robinson (Emerson) had 21.