Anti-incumbency fever may be spreading through some areas of the country, but the present Assembly delegation from Western New York is likely to be returned.

Incumbents are heavily favored in all 15 Assembly districts of Western New York, despite some efforts by challengers to cash in on a tide of voter resentment to sitting politicians, already experienced this fall in states like Massachusetts.

Some challengers, like W. Shawn Manley, the Republican and Right to Life candidate running against Assemblyman Richard J. Keane, D-Buffalo, are sounding some of those themes.

"This year's budget fiasco, with more than $1.8 billion in new taxes, is evidence enough that it's time for a change," Manley said. "We need fresh ideas and new leadership in Albany."

But the incumbents, some with more than 20 years of service, are stressing their experience and lofty positions in Albany's lower house. Assemblyman Vincent J. Graber Sr., D-West Seneca, for example, is the Assembly's assistant speaker pro tem, while Assemblyman Arthur O. Eve, D-Buffalo, serves as deputy speaker.

A number of other Democratic incumbents stress leadership positions such as committee chairmanships, all gained through experience and seniority.

But political observers foresee no close races next week, when all 150 Assembly seats in New York State will be decided. A roundup of local contests includes:

136th District: Assemblyman John W. Hasper of Belfast is running for a third term in the Assembly, backed by the Republican and Conservative parties. He is challenged by James J. Franco of Lima in Livingston County, who will run on the Right to Life line.

137th District: Assemblyman R. Stephen Hawley of Batavia, a Republican and Conservative who has served since 1973, is challenged by Gary C. Smith of Batavia and the Right to Life Party.

138th District: Assemblyman Joseph T. Pillittere, D-L-Lewiston, is seeking his seventh term in Albany. Attempting to unseat him is Will Kerestes of Lewiston, with Republican, Conservative and Right to Life backing.

139th District: Assemblyman Matthew J. Murphy Jr., D-C, Lockport is unopposed for a ninth term.

140th District: Assemblyman Robin L. Schimminger, D-Kenmore, is seeking his eighth Assembly term. He is opposed by Geoffrey E. Dell, R-C-RTL, Town of Tonawanda, and Michael D. Gigante, L-Town of Tonawanda.

141st District: Assemblyman Arthur O. Eve, D-L, Buffalo, seeks his 13th term, and is opposed by James W. McPeak Jr., R-RTL-Buffalo.

142nd District: Assemblyman Richard R. Anderson is an incumbent for the first time. The Williamsville Republican-Conservative seeks his second term against Esther J. Kehoe, D-Amherst, and Angela Cirasa, L-Williamsville.

143rd District: Assemblyman Paul A. Tokasz, D-C, Cheektowaga, is also seeking his second Assembly term. He is challenged by Julita T. Kotlarz, R-RTL, Depew.

144th District: Assemblyman William B. Hoyt, D-L, Buffalo seeks his ninth term in the Assembly. He is challenged by Paul P. Indelicato, R-RTL, Buffalo.

145th District: Assemblyman Richard J. Keane, D-C, Buffalo, seeks his ninth term, and is opposed by W. Shawn Manley, R-RTL, Orchard Park.

146th District: Assemblyman Francis J. Pordum, D-C, Blasdell, who began his Assembly career with a victory in 1982, is opposed by William R. Moulton, R-Hamburg, and Michael Snyder, L-Buffalo.

147th District: Assemblyman Thomas M. Reynolds, R-C, Springville, seeking his second term, is opposed by Helen M. Pierce, RTL-Alden.

148th District: Assemblyman Vincent J. Graber Sr., D-C, West Seneca, is running for his eighth Assembly term, and is opposed by Dale R. Poole, R-West Seneca, and Mary F. Refermat, RTL, Lancaster.

149th District: Assemblywoman Patricia K. McGee, R-C-Franklinville, seeks her third term, and is challenged by John C. Dillenburg, D-Forestville in Chautauqua County.

150th District: Assemblyman William M. Parment, D-C, Ashville in Chautauqua County, seeks his fifth term, and is opposed by James P. Barney, R-Sherman in Chautauqua County.