Q ALTHOUGH I HAVE little hope of monetary compensation, I would like to register my complaint with you against the Michigan Bulb Co. of Grand Rapids, Mich.

In March of this year, I sent them a check for $25.11 for various bulbs and two rose bushes. The bulbs and some dead-looking twigs eventually arrived, along with only one rose bush about 1 inch high. There were no planting instructions enclosed at all.

I wrote them several letters requesting planting information, but received no reply. Finally, after waiting for about a month, I planted them without instructions since the season was well under way. The "twigs" never came up. The single rose bush did nothing. The bulbs eventually showed some leaves, but no blossoms.

After writing several more letters and threatening to complain to News Power, they finally sent me planting instructions -- long after the season was over. In response to my complaint about the missing rose bush, I was sent a certificate good for a couple of dollars on future purchases. Since I never intend to order from them again, the certificate is worthless. My only recourse is to spend back-breaking hours digging up more than 40 bulbs and sending them back, in hopes of reimbursement.

Instead of the beautiful garden I had visualized, I have no flowers at all and am out $25.11.

--P.S., Tonawanda

"A "WE'RE VERY SORRY that this customer was disappointed with the items she received," says Cindy M. Rosenbrook, customer relations specialist for Michigan Bulb. "All items are the size indicated in our advertisements and are shipped vigorously healthy.

"However, as explained in our advertisement, if you are not satisfied with the plants upon receipt, you may return them within 15 days for a full refund. Or, if the plants fail to grow when planted, no matter what the reason, we will replace them free for up to three full years. This if a very liberal guarantee to protect our valued customers.

"In accordance with our published guarantee, a refund is not in order. However, rather than have this customer feel we have not been fair to her, we are willing to make an exception and refund her money and that check has been issued. We apologize for any inconvenience she may have been caused and trust that our action meets with her approval."