Information sessions and a public hearing on the Lancaster Central School District's elementary school reorganization proposal have been scheduled for next month.

Presentations will be given next Tuesday at Sciole Elementary School, Nov. 7 at Court Street and Nov. 8 at Hillview, all at 7 p.m., and Nov. 13 at Como Park at 7:30 p.m.

Public hearings will be held at 7 p.m. Nov. 26 in the Lancaster Central High School

auditorium.

A program committee has submitted to the School Board four options to deal with overcrowding in the elementary schools. The options include construction work and redrawing attendance areas.

Also at Monday night's meeting, the board approved a pilot program that will allow a pupil with a handicapping condition to be integrated into a first-grade class at Hillview School beginning in January.