A plutocracy is a government of the wealthy, by the wealthy, for the wealthy. For the past 12 years, our democracy has been heading in such a direction.

The Reagan administration siphoned money from the pockets of the poor and middle class into the pockets of the rich.

The average taxpayer did not seem to catch on. Now the budget battle has put a spotlight on the difference between the elephant and the donkey. Perhaps each middle-class Republican voter will now become aware of how he has been shooting himself in the foot.

HELEN FERALDI

Chaffee