A local advertising agency has given the American Advertising Museum in Portland, Ore., a 1966 story board of a national campaign for Coffee Rich featuring comedian George Burns.

Schutte & Co. Marketing and Communications presented the story board to the museum during the International Federation of Advertising Agencies annual North American Regional Meeting in Portland.

Alden F. Schutte, president and chief executive officer of Schutte & Co., helped prepare the campaign while working at Rich Advertising Co. in Buffalo.