Production problems at a British manufacturing plant led to a $125,000 loss during the third quarter for Graham Corp., the Batavia-based company said Friday.

The net loss, which was equal to 12 cents per share, compared with a profit of $1.14 million, or $1.16 per share, during the same period last year.

The 1989 profit, however, was entirely due to a $1.26 million gain from the sale of real estate in Great Britain and the United States, which was equal to $1.27 per share.

Graham, which makes vacuum and heat transfer equipment, said its sales rose 39 percent to $20.1 million from $14.5 million.

The production delays at the company's plant in Cheltenham, England, also hurt Graham's earnings during the second quarter, when the firm's profits declined by 67 percent.

"The shipment delays in Cheltenham involved a combination of engineering, subcontracting, purchasing and manpower problems" related to several major contracts, said Frederick D. Berkeley, the company's chairman and chief executive.

Graham took steps to clear up the problems and eventually made most of the shipments, but not without incurring additional costs, Berkeley said.

Berkeley said Graham's operating income from its main U.S. operations in Batavia was "very good" during the third quarter, although he did not elaborate except to say that the performance was expected to continue during the final three months of this year.

"Normally all this would have produced a very good level of net income for Graham . . . but the potential was more than offset by the (British) losses," Berkeley said. "At this point we believe (British) operations can improve in the fourth quarter without further losses."