Town jeopardizing

a unique business

The Town of West Seneca is being unfair in its attempt to acquire property from Pine Rest Pet Cemetery, owned by Edward Jordan, for a proposed industrial park. Why is the Town of West Seneca so intent on jeopardizing one of the most unique businesses in Western New York? This issue concerns all of Western New York because the proposed industrial park is being built with federal tax dollars.

Granted, West Seneca needs to broaden its tax base, but the pet cemetery can and should coexist with the proposed industrial park. County Legislator G. Steven Pigeon has greatly exaggerated the number of jobs that will be lost in letting Mr. Jordan keep his land. The Pine Rest parcel is less than 3 percent of the total proposed industrial park, and has no bearing on any of the proposed roads or facilities.

Ed Jordan had the business sense to foresee the need for future expansion and took the necessary action to purchase the property adjacent to Pine Rest Pet Cemetery and develop a master plan for the future.

He probably could have purchased property elsewhere for expansion. But why would a sharp businessman want to provide equipment, staff and security for two separate locations when he could have a consolidated operation at 757 Seneca Creek Road?

I wonder if Mr. Pigeon considered the people associated with Pine Rest that will be affected. They include the manufacturers of caskets and headstones, florists, other local businesses and Pine Rest's own employees who make Pine Rest Pet Cemetery one of the finest and most beautifully maintained cemeteries in the area.

Edward Jordan has spent his lifetime and put his heart and soul into building Pine Rest Pet Cemetery. There is no need to ruin this man's life work.

The only way to ensure that the Pine Rest Pet Cemetery will be around for future generations is for the public to come forth and be heard. Now is the time to change the plans while everything is still on paper.

JEFFREY A. ODROBINA

West Seneca

Project would boost

tax base and jobs

I love animals. I have owned pets all my life and have always believed in handling them humanely during life and in death.

Many of my friends and some of my relatives have dogs and cats buried in the pet cemetery in West Seneca. It is my clear understanding that the development of the West Seneca Industrial Park will not in any way disturb land presently used for the pet cemetery. There will be enough land available to continue the pet cemetery's operation for the next 20 to 25 years without infringing upon the 14 acres that will be taken by the development of the industrial park.

West Seneca Councilman Christopher Walsh is right. Are we going to let our great-grandchildren's pet take away a tax base that will keep our taxes down? The tax revenue realized by the development of this park will have a favorable effect in keeping the tax increase at a reasonable level for the next 25 years. It will enable us to enhance our existing recreational facilities, our services to the youth, and our facilities for senior citizens. It will enable us to make the necessary major purchases for equipment to keep our roads in good repair.

This project has been put on hold for 20 years. West Seneca cannot afford for it to be delayed one more day. We need the 500 jobs that the West Seneca Industrial Park will produce. With the threat of a possible recession, how can we choose between employed West Seneca residents and animals that will be born 15 to 20 years from now?

JIM MORAN

West Seneca