MERCIFULLY, THE outlines of a compromise on deficit reduction are emerging in Washington. But it should not be seen as any ideal solution. Workable and able to win necessary support in Congress and the White House, maybe. But ideal? Not at all.

And if the substance of this compromise is rough-edged and difficult to swallow, the process employed to put that substance together deserves the nation's wholehearted condemnation.

The makeshift, ramshackle process on display in Washington nearly exceeds the hapless churning so conspicuous last spring as Albany floundered, also long after the deadline, in trying to enact its smaller budget.

"It's government by exhaustion," Rep. John J. LaFalce, D-Town of Tonawanda, remarked. "People are saying: 'Bring me anything; I'll vote for it. I want to go home.' "

That's a sorry method for legislating an enormous fiscal package that, to be worth its salt, must dry up $40 billion in red ink in the current budget year and $460 billion more over the next four years.

The pre-eminent assets of the rough compromise are, first, that it would achieve those goals and, second, that it exists at all after months of futility. Beyond that, it would at least render the nation's tax code modestly more progressive. It would lower tax rates for those earning under $20,000 a year and raise liabilities for the more affluent, beginning with those filing joint returns with taxable incomes of $80,000 a year and higher.

We would prefer a straight surcharge on millionaire-and-up incomes to the proposed limits on deductions and the phasing out of the $2,050 personal exemptions for high-income individuals.

Surcharges are simpler, more logical. Limits compromise other components of a fair tax code, such as deductions for state and local taxes paid.

Nor do we favor the modified break for taxes on capital gains, the profits realized from the sale of real estate, stocks or other assets. That's slipped in by capping the rate at 28 percent, when other personal income can be taxed at 31 percent.

If Washington is going to fiddle with capital gains taxes, it should index them to inflation.

There's another drawback. Raising the tax on gasoline by a nickel a gallon will be less effective -- as a generator of federal revenue and as an incentive to conserve energy -- than the early-October compromise. It contained a higher tax of 12 cents a gallon.

But so long as this package would in fact reduce the budget deficit by the amounts estimated, and would end the interminable negotiations now nearly four weeks beyond the Oct. 1 deadline, it deserves to pass.

Congress has run out of ideas -- and time. Its members are exhausted, its constituents fed up by a spectacle of chaotic futility.