It's almost certain that Amherst's tax-rate increase is going to be considerably higher than the modest 18-cent hike proposed in the supervisor's budget Oct. 1.

If the Town Board were to adopt the budget revisions before it, the rate next year would be about 41 cents higher per $1,000 of assessed valuation than it was this year, officials said Thursday.

A $41 million spending plan submitted by Democratic Supervisor Daniel J. Ward called for the rate to increase by 18 cents, from $4.84 to $5.02.

But at the end of the latest board budget meeting Wednesday, another 23 cents had been tacked on, and the board still has to meet with several department heads to weigh their pleas for more money.

"It looks like it's going higher," Ward said Thursday. "I suppose if it gets up to 60 cents, (the board) will go back to cutting instead of adding."

The biggest single factor in the additional 23 cents, officials said, is a reduction in the amount of surplus to be used to lower the 1991 tax levy.

Ward's budget proposed using $2.3 million in general operating surplus.

But alarmed Republican councilmen, led by Lawrence Southwick Jr., warned that using that much would cut the town's steadily dwindling surplus in half, undermining the town's fiscal footing with a recession looming.

"It's very dangerous," Councilman Harold J. Collier said Thursday.

"What are we going to do a year from now when we're looking at 1992, coming off a year (1991) when our revenues from mortgage and sales taxes are almost certain to be way off? We must expect the worst and be prepared for it."

A small surplus could damage the town's credit rating, leading to higher interest rates and taxes, Southwick said.

Councilmen are considering using $700,000 to $800,000 less in surplus, an act that would raise the tax rate 19 to 22 cents, said Comptroller Donald E. Burkard. "And they (the board) haven't even begun to discuss salaries yet," Burkard said.

Officials reportedly foresee cost-of-living increases of about 5 percent.

The board has cut the number of new full-time employees proposed by Ward from 17 to eight or nine, councilmen said.

But the budgets for youth and senior citizens each have been increased by about $75,000 to avoid impacts on programs and services, they said.

The Building Department is expected to be granted a request for $35,000 more and the Recreation Department $50,000 more, officials said, although Collier remarked that "it's not set in stone."

The board also is expected to hear budget-increase requests from the heads of the highway, parks, planning and police departments, the assessor's office and the Amherst Museum, officials said.

"When everybody has presented their case, then we'll be able to start making the hard decisions," Collier said.