Q THIS IS AN APPEAL for help in trying to resolve a frustrating insurance problem.

My wife and I have been enrolled since 1974 with Independence Blue Cross in Philadelphia. My wife was hospitalized for a period last year and released on Aug. 3, 1989. Medicare paid the hospital charges except for the $560 deductible, which should have been paid under the Blue Cross contract. Early in March of this year, we received a bill from the hospital for the $560 balance.

I wrote back to them, enclosing a copy of the Medicare Benefits Notice and requested that payment be made. I received no response. Early in May, we received a "final notice" from the hospital demanding payment. In order to avoid litigation, we paid the $560.

In early June, we received a service evaluation questionnaire from Independence that gave us the opportunity to complain about this. After mailing the complaint, we received a phone call from them asking for copies of our documents and assuring us that this claim would be settled. We have not heard a word from them since. We've written them twice since then, and have had no response.

Now, after more than a year has passed, we're asking you for help.

-- E.W., Dunkirk

A "I CAN UNDERSTAND this client's concern that the claim had not been processed. says Barbara Agnew," spokeswoman for Independence Blue Cross in Philadelphia, Pa.

"Normally, claims are handled through the nearest Blues Cross plan. However, we have researched our records and have been unable to locate a wire from New York requesting an approval for the wife's admission.

"The husband indicates that he spoke with out Customer Service Department and that he was requested to send a copy of the Medicare Explanation of Benefits to us for processing. I have spoken to the customer service representative involved, and her file is still open but she says she has never received the explanation.

"At the present time, we need the Explanation of Benefits as well as a UB-82 form (hospital bill) from the hospital. I have sent them a self-addressed envelope for returning these items to me."

"I apologize for any inconvenience they have experienced and hopefully we will be able to resolve their problem shortly."