Two thousand people packed a small Bronx church and lined the streets around it Monday to mourn the death of a 10-year-old girl whose slaying has compounded the grief of a crime-weary city.

"Those of us gathered here are the city weeping, the city in tears," said Cardinal John J. O'Connor, who officiated at the funeral Mass for Jessica Guzman. "We are related by pain, by suffering, by this common language of sorrow, the anguish we all feel, every one of us."

Jessica, who would have turned 11 on Saturday, disappeared from her home on Oct. 10. Her body was found Wednesday about five miles away. Police have reported no developments toward solving the killing.