Services for Blanche W. Lederhouse, 76, of Chestnut Ridge Road were conducted today in the Prudden & Kandt Funeral Home, Lockport. Burial was in Huskey Cemetery, Royalton.

The former Blanche Fry died Saturday (Oct. 20, 1990) in Lockport Memorial Hospital after a lengthy illness.

A retired employee of the Harrison Radiator Division of General Motors Corp., she was a member of Local 686, United Auto Workers Retirees.

Surviving are a son, Robert Pless; a brother, Arthur Fry of Wolcottsville; a grandson, and a great-granddaughter.