Consolidated Rail Corp.

Conrail reported a 17.2 percent drop in its third quarter earnings as the freight railroad completed a $1.3 billion stock repurchase program intended to thwart hostile takeovers. For the first nine months of the year, profits are down 25 percent.

Common stock data

Latest close .... $35 7/8

52-week range .... $33 1/2 - $51 3/8

Dividend; P/E ratio .... 0; 18.1

Beta .... Up: 1.06; Down: 2.48

Earnings per share

Fiscal year 1989 .... $2.17

Analysts' mean estimate

for fiscal year 1990 .... $4.49

Key financial ratios

Profit margin .... 3.1%

Return on common equity .... 3.7%

Return on total assets .... 1.4%

Debt to equity .... 21%

Current ratio .... 1.1

What a key exec says

"As solid as the third quarter has been, the troublesome economic outlook for the remainder of the year and 1991 concerns us."

--James Hagan, chairman

SOURCES: Standard & Poor's; Media General; Zak's Investment Research.