BUFFALO STOCK SPOTLIGHT
Consolidated Rail Corp.
Conrail reported a 17.2 percent drop in its third quarter earnings as the freight railroad completed a $1.3 billion stock repurchase program intended to thwart hostile takeovers. For the first nine months of the year, profits are down 25 percent.
Common stock data
Latest close .... $35 7/8
52-week range .... $33 1/2 - $51 3/8
Dividend; P/E ratio .... 0; 18.1
Beta .... Up: 1.06; Down: 2.48
Earnings per share
Fiscal year 1989 .... $2.17
Analysts' mean estimate
for fiscal year 1990 .... $4.49
Key financial ratios
Profit margin .... 3.1%
Return on common equity .... 3.7%
Return on total assets .... 1.4%
Debt to equity .... 21%
Current ratio .... 1.1
What a key exec says
"As solid as the third quarter has been, the troublesome economic outlook for the remainder of the year and 1991 concerns us."
--James Hagan, chairman
SOURCES: Standard & Poor's; Media General; Zak's Investment Research.
Share this article