His black-and-blue legs hurt from the constant punching.

His 12-year-old body ached from sleeping on a couch, where a guard protected him from nightly beatings.

His own bed had been soaked in urine.

This is where state bureaucrats had sent Gary Wilson, a tough kid from North Tonawanda, for help.

Gary's greatest crime was stealing two bicycles. His greatest challenge was surviving in a youth home that the state Division for Youth operates in Buffalo.

"He's been mistreated so badly," said Gary's mother, Karen Wilson. "He was in a home where he was supposed to be protected, and he wasn't. It's child abuse."

Gary is not alone.

He is one of 40 boys and girls who, at any given time, live in four youth homes the state operates here. Throughout the year, about 100 youths will pass through these facilities. New York State operates 38 youth homes, equipped for about 380 youths at a time.

Tucked in city neighborhoods, these homes are supposed to be places where youths up to 18 years old go for help when they get tangled in minor scrapes with the law or can't get along with their families. Judges send them there for guidance and counseling so they don't turn into hard-core thieves and killers when they get older.

But in New York's homes for troubled teen-agers, delinquents learn more about committing new crimes than about overcoming the problems that got them into trouble.

These homes are racked with problems. And Buffalo's are among the worst in the state.

Buffalo's youth homes merely warehouse youngsters, according to parents, workers and others familiar with their operation.

Actually, it's worse than that. Some youths get hurt. They get beaten. Even raped.

The Buffalo News conducted a four-month investigation into these youth homes by reviewing confidential records of the Division for Youth and data obtained under the state Freedom of Information Act. The News interviewed a dozen workers -- most of whom spoke on the condition they not be identified, for fear of losing their jobs -- and state Division for Youth officials, as well as former residents and parents of youths who have gone through the system.

Among the findings:

Violence is part of the daily routine at the youth homes. Some youths sodomize each other and beat each other. Some state workers injure the boys and girls they supervise while trying to bring them under control.

Residents have taken over control of the youth homes on several occasions by overpowering the aides or locking them out.

Youth home residents commit crimes in the community after routinely escaping from these facilities. The crimes range from muggings to burglaries to, in at least one case, murder.

Residents have complained that one counselor took boys to his home, then offered them drugs and money in exchange for sex.

The state employees who spend the most time with the youths earn up to $29,000 a year, but training is minimal and they are not required to have a college degree or pass a Civil Service test.

Recreation and counseling programs at the youth homes are sporadic. Counselors are too busy doing administrative chores to meet with youths. Recreation usually means watching television.

The education system is failing. Functionally illiterate residents share a classroom with youths capable of high-school courses.

The state Division for Youth is aware of many of the problems. It has reacted in recent years by closing some Buffalo youth homes at a time when juvenile crime is increasing.

Local judges avoid homes

From the outside, the state's youth homes in Buffalo look like any other houses on the street.

Inside, an institutional appearance pervades, even in the bedrooms, where posters of sports figures and rock stars hang on the walls and beds are made with hospital corners.

One of the Buffalo youth homes, at 6 Courtland Ave., is for girls. The others, all for boys, are located at 1003 Genesee St., at 2238 Main St. and at 567 Richmond Ave. Each home has 10 beds.

The conditions at these youth homes are so bad that Erie County judges and other youth placement officials avoid assigning local boys and girls with the Division for Youth. They look for private group homes for local youths.

"We have no faith in DFY," said retired Erie County Family Court Judge Mary Ann Killeen. "I always considered it a last resort."

"If the privates reject them, and he or she has to be placed, then they go to DFY," said Family Court Judge John O'Donnell.

Even some mid-level Division for Youth workers in Buffalo have been unofficially boycotting their own system since the mid-1980s, looking for private homes to send youths instead of the state.

"We divert as many kids as possible from our own facilities," one counselor in Buffalo said.

And then there are the voices from inside the homes.

"Tensions are pretty high," said a youth aide. "It's a situation where we can easily lose control. For a majority of people, it's a life-threatening situation not only for the staff but for the residents."

Young and old don't mix

Gary Wilson's problems at both the Main Street and Genesee Street youth homes began shortly after he arrived in Buffalo.

He was 11 years old when caught stealing bicycles and a Nintendo game for himself and his brother in August 1989. A judge sentenced him to a year in a youth facility. He landed in a Buffalo youth home the following May.

A few days after Gary arrived, a staff member restrained him by sitting on his head. The staff member claimed Gary was getting out of control.

"I was in total shock," Mrs. Wilson said, recalling when she saw Gary in May. "My son looked terrible. He had handprint marks on his face, bruises behind his ear, his left elbow was bruised. He was burning up with a fever. He looked like he was on drugs. He couldn't move."

That was only the beginning.

Just 4 feet 7 inches tall, weighing about 100 pounds, Gary was thrown in with older, tougher teen-agers, some twice his size, who had been drug dealers on the streets of New York City.

It was a terrible mix. A wise-mouth kid who's been labeled emotionally disturbed, Gary acted up. He cursed and taunted the older teen-agers, often making offensive racial and ethnic slurs.

The older boys beat him.

In June, Gary suffered a broken thumb.

The injury occurred while Gary and another youth were tussling over a pool ball, Mrs. Wilson was told.

But a youth bragged that he deliberately broke Gary's finger, according to division sources.

Needed more counseling

Last July, another young resident held Gary down while several others beat him until he had red marks on his neck and chest.

They also punched him until he was black and blue. They urinated on his bed. They burned his shoes.

Some aides noticed and told their supervisors. Others didn't know, didn't care or didn't have any idea what to do.

"At night, the guys (staff) would bring him downstairs so he can sleep on the couch. If he doesn't, he has the crap beat out of him," a source inside the Division for Youth said.

"He's a naive kid," a staff worker said of Gary. "He shouldn't be with those other kids. They are cold. These guys would kill you. This kid definitely needed more counseling than he ever got. He didn't have a counselor."

Mrs. Wilson conceded that Gary can be difficult. She acknowledged that the family's turmoil may have been hard on Gary. But Mrs. Wilson said she expected him to get help from the Division for Youth.

"He may have gotten into trouble, but he was a lovable child, and he had love to show," Mrs. Wilson said. "Now, he doesn't show it. His smile is gone."

There's more.

And Gary's not the only one affected.

Many incidents of violence

Drug use. Racial incidents. Drunken guards. Kids beating their teachers. Guards beating kids.

One youth -- a transvestite who wore make-up and women's underclothing in an all-male group home formerly operating on Elmwood Avenue -- reported that another resident sexually attacked him in 1988.

One youth served as lookout while another went into the transvestite's room, grabbed him by the hair, banged his head on the linoleum floor, then sodomized him, according to division reports.

Police were never called. The victim received no medical help.

Another resident was hospitalized in January after a youth tried to cut his throat with a tube of toothpaste. During the ruckus, another boy suffered bruised ribs and was taken to the hospital.

Last May, youths attacked the 60-year-old aide on duty and took control of the Genesee Street home. They cut the electricity to the house, then plugged up toilets, threw food and toiletry items out the window and sprayed fire extinguishers all over the floors.

Two youths ran out of the building. Others screamed out the window to the drug dealers, pimps and hookers outside.

"Residents are talking to people in the street, and it gets pretty dirty at times," the youth aide, Willie E. Lanier, reported in division records.

Such incidents aren't rare.

'Not helping kids'

During the past five years, police were called 669 times to investigate everything from assaults and group disturbances to thefts and runaways at the nine different group homes that existed in Buffalo during that time.

"I really do feel they have a bad system," said Renee Weismore of Buffalo, who sent her son Sean, then 16, to a group home on Elmwood Avenue in 1986 because he was uncontrollable at home. The facility was closed down last year.

"It was brutal. He got slapped around one time. He had to literally lock himself in the room at night. He would run away and come home crying. Finally, we had to get him out of there."

"It was a mess," Sakara Purks of Buffalo said of her son Shakora's experience with the Elmwood Avenue youth home in 1987. Shakora was 15 at the time.

"They once called me and said to meet them at the hospital," Mrs. Purks recalled. "Shakora was unconscious. They said he had been drinking.

"They are not helping these kids whatsoever," she said.

State defends youth homes

State Division for Youth officials in Albany defend these youth homes, saying some staff changes made in recent years have improved the operations, and that reports they receive from the Buffalo facilities indicate little serious violence occuring inside them.

But division spokesman James V. Atkins added that many teen-agers being placed in youth homes are tougher than they used to be. All of New York's youth facilities are full, or almost full, sometimes forcing the state to move teen-agers out of more secure facilities into the less-secure youth homes.

"You have kids going into group homes who are less appropriate now than some years ago," Atkins said. "Kids that are being adjudicated today are more combative, more assaultive."

Gary found out about it the hard way. His mother tried to get him out of the Buffalo homes shortly after he was placed there.

The final straw, she said, came following an incident late in June as she tried to return her son to the home following a weekend pass. She knocked on the door. No one answered.

"I can see the kids in there. They are playing hide and seek with me, and they are laughing," said Mrs. Wilson.

Home is left unsupervised

The teen-agers had been unsupervised for six hours when the lone aide went home because he felt ill. By the time the next shift arrived, the teens had taken the van keys and gone for a joyride.

Following the incident, Mrs. Wilson asked that her son be placed in another facility.

On July 6, he was transferred to a larger center, near Salamanca -- but not before Gary suffered one final indignity.

During a park outing, one of the older boys threw Gary's sneakers into a grill fire.

Gary arrived at his new state home barefoot.

