50 years

Mr. and Mrs. Michael Pasherb of Lackawanna recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a renewal of their wedding vows in St. Barbara's Catholic Church, Lackawanna, followed by a reception in their honor in the Mansard Inn, Orchard Park.

Pasherb married the former Josephine Golyzniak on Aug. 31, 1940, in Assumption Catholic Church, Buffalo. He is a retired Bethlehem Steel Corp. employee. The Pasherbs have three daughters and eight grandchildren.