The United Way of Buffalo and Erie County has raised $6.6 million, 39.2 percent of its $17 million goal, officials announced Friday.

David Campbell, United Way general campaign chairman, said the figure is based on updated reports from chairmen of the drive's 18 divisions.

The actual amount reported is $6,654,745, which is $71,225 shy of the organization's target for this point in the campaign. The campaign began Sept. 7 and will continue through Nov. 2.

"We still have a long way to go," Campbell said. "Our 1990 goal is 9.35 percent higher than last year's. That's a big jump."

Amounts reported by each division are Agencies, $132,291; Auto and Transportation, $537,200; Business, $391,551; Business Services, $259,200; Combined Federal Campaign, $110,000; Communications, $238,954; Construction, $304,000; Education, $195,134; Finance, $524,763, and Food, $1,103,400.

Also Health and High Technology, $481,832; Individual and Small Businesses, $271,738; Manufacturing, $713,420; Public and Service, $266,090; Retail, $264,227; State Employees Federated Appeal, $142,600; University at Buffalo, $203,345, and Utilities, $515,000.