The Soviet Union is poisoning itself and its neighbors with an antiquated industrial system, Sweden's ambassador to the United States said here Friday.

Anders Thunborg, who served as Sweden's top diplomat in Moscow before he presented his credentials to President Bush last year, said the United States must be prepared to help the Soviets with their difficult switch to a market economy.

"We living in Sweden are breathing the same air as they are and using the same water from the Baltic," Thunborg said. "If they can't solve their pollutions problems, they will continue to have an impact on us."

"That's why we have started an international program with the Russians, the Baltic states, and Poland and Central and Eastern Europe to see what we can do together."

Thunborg served as ambassador and permanent representative of Sweden to the United Nations from 1977 to 1983. He was named ambassador to the Soviet Union in 1986.

"The world is watching the end of communism in its form," the ambassador told listeners at a President's Round Table at Jamestown Community College.

"They believed for a long time, perhaps until just a year back, that they could get by with just minor changes. Now they know the need is much deeper, and it will take much, much longer."

While the change will come slowly and not be immediate, Thunborg is confident the Baltic states, Georgia, the Ukraine, Armenia and other Soviet republics will gain some measure of independence.

He spoke in favor of the reunification of Germany.

"We cannot have a world and a Europe where we give all other nationalities self-determination but not the Germans," he said.

"We hope they have democratically developed so much they can live with the rest of Europe. They have come a long way. It is another Germany that we see today."

Thunborg held up Poland as an economic example for the Soviets to follow. "Reform in Poland is not going well, but it is going better than expected," he said.

He suggested that Poland's relative success is the result of popular support from Solidarity and the Catholic Church. Noting that Mikhail Gorbachev lacks both, he said the Soviet leader has tried to create popular support to help change the system.