"Constructing a new home takes more thought than just selecting a builder and a floor plan,' explained Lou Atti of Metro/Colvin Reality.

"With today's health-conscious society, the consumer must consider the products that go into the home, as well as the safety of the design itself."

Atti, who directs the marketing for KAR Development Corp., indicated that while many new-home products have potential health-related problem areas, a little care by the builder can alleviate those fears for the house-hunter.

For example, certain glues and resins "out-gas" chemicals that can be dangerous to the health of some people. But if they are properly sealed or covered, they are perfectly safe for use in the construction of the home.

"Mercury is common in many interior paints -- a fact that has only recently been disclosed to the public," continued Atti. "Lead-based paints often are mentioned in older homes, but today's water-based paints may have the mercury hazard. Therefore, we use paints that are mercury-free."

Concern for people makes for a better built house, added Atti, who noted that bearing walls are stronger in a KAR-built home because fir is the framing lumber of choice not spruce; reinforced concrete is used for flat surfaces; a Tyvek membrane wrap cuts drafts; and premium windows reduce ultra-violet light and increase the insulating value.

"Visiting the builder's model at 187 Bauman, off Sheridan is the perfect place to discuss the 'total package' -- design, material, resale of existing home," he said. This home illustrates the builder's many standard features, such as 200-amp electrical service, 50-gal. hot water heater, wood cased arches between rooms and 8-foot ceiling height on both levels.

Brand-name products further insure consumer confidence, he continued. "We feature Kohler or American Standard bathroom fixtures with Moen faucets, Armstrong flooring, DuPont carpeting and Hurd heat-mirror windows.

The 2,530 square foot home sells for $179,500.

"Our home planning service is ready to work with each customer to meet his individualized taste and price. We provide consultation on features and materials for health and safety. Furthermore, through practical application, we have emphasized the specialized needs of the handicapped home owner."

To visit the open house on Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 4, take Sheridan Drive and turn on to Bauman. For more information, call 634-3800.