A Cliff Street man was charged with petit larceny after 40 papers were stolen from a 14-year-old Buffalo News carrier about 4:30 p.m. Thursday on Lovejoy Street near Greene Street.

Police accused the suspect, Michael Utz, 29, of 22 Cliff St., of picking up a bag containing the papers, putting it in his car and driving away. He was arrested in a house on Lovejoy Street, police added, after Officer Michael Croft of the Motorcycle Unit spotted the vehicle from a partial license plate and description given police by a teen-ager who witnessed the theft.