A Salamanca man who stole more than $4,000 while working for the Seneca Nation last year was sentenced Monday in Cattaraugus County Court to repay the stolen funds.

Judge Paul B. Kelly sentenced Darryl V. Kettle, 22, on his plea to third-degree grand larceny at the Seneca Nation's minimart in Salamanca.

Kettle admitted that he stole the money while he was employed there. He faces five years' probation and must make $4,270 in restitution in three years.

In another case, sentencing was set Jan. 21 for Tracey W. Ginnery, 23, of Great Valley, who pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

The charge stems from the theft of a wallet, credit cards and checks from a Salamanca man last year.