A man with a pro-development reputation and two women prominent in anti-development forces in Amherst have applied for an upcoming vacancy on the town's Planning Board.

If it follows usual form, the Republican-controlled Town Board will fill the seat with the nominee of the town GOP committee, which has not yet made a recommendation.

However, one GOP committeeman, Robert J. Brewer Jr., has written his fellow committee members, seeking their support for his bid.

Until the appointment of Amherst Conservative Party chairman Robert C. Simmons last January, the Planning Board's seven members for several years were all Republicans, with most also serving on the GOP committee.

The vacancy will arise Monday when GOP committeewoman and Planning Board chairwoman Jane Woodward is to be appointed to the Town Board.

Seeking the Planning Board seat are:

Mary Ann Avery, of Garrison Road, Williamsville, vice president of the Williamsville-Southeast Amherst Homeowners Association and a member of several other village-area citizen organizations.

Brewer of North Long Street, Williamsville, president of the Amherst South Rotary Club and an officer and spokesman for the pro-development Citizens for Amherst organization.

Debra A. Norton of Mapleleaf Drive, Amherst, a co-founder of the Coalition of Amherst Concerned Homeowners and a leader of the Mapleleaf Homeowners Association.

Ms. Avery, a Republican, wrote perhaps the most interesting letter of application, reminding the Town Board of "a great many reasons why you might not look favorably on this request."

"I'm a persistent critic of your board on a myriad of issues, many of which involve rezonings and the environmental and traffic problems they cause," Ms. Avery wrote.

She also noted that she supported Democrats in the last election, was part of a class-action lawsuit against the Planning Board in 1988, and is not "pro-growth or pro-development."

On the other hand, Ms. Avery said she has not missed a Town or Planning Board meeting in two years and has "a pretty fair idea of how the planning process works" because she visits the Planning Department several times a week.

A lifetime Amherst resident, Ms. Avery concluded that she's "extremely cognizant of the results of good and bad planning decisions made over the decades. Unlike a growing number of Amherstonians, I don't think that moving to Clarence is the proper way to react to Amherst's development problems."

Brewer wrote that his "record of support for planned and controlled growth is clear."

"Through my involvement with Citizens for Amherst, the residents of the town were told the truth about growth in Amherst, as opposed to the negative deceptions put forth by the Democrats as a platform for their own election efforts," he said.

Brewer recalled seeking a Planning Board appointment two years ago. "My desire to serve has not diminished," he told GOP committee members.

Ms. Norton, an unsuccessful Democratic candidate for the Town Board a year ago, said, "A substantial number of residents share my concerns about overdevelopment, traffic and loss of green space. I believe these residents deserve to have a voice on the Planning Board."

Ms. Norton told the Town Board that its last two appointees to the Planning Board "were both extremely political" and "have no particular background that qualifies them. More importantly, they have no association with the homeowner movement in Amherst."

"The people of Amherst deserve to have someone on the Planning Board who is not there merely for political reasons, but . . . based on qualifications and commitment to the issues," she said.

An attorney, Ms. Norton said she "could bring to the Planning Board an understanding of the state's Environmental Quality Review Law. I would also be a voice for those residents who appreciate the pressures on a community facing significant developmental pressures."