Have you heard of the latest illness plaguing busy people? It's "hurry sickness," or "HS" as they call it in pop-psychology circles.

Psychologist Dr. Bruce A. Baldwin, author of "It's All in Your Head: Lifestyle Management Strategies for Busy People," defines hurry sickness as "a pervasive sense of urgency that is concerned solely with completion of tasks without regard for other aspects of experience."

OK, how do you know if you have it? Among Baldwin's signs of HS are:

Driving patterns: You drive faster than you used to. You rail out at gross incompetence.

Eating habits: You eat faster to get bigger bites. You eat while driving.

Communication style: You don't have enough time to give emotional encouragement to others around you.

Lifestyle: less family involvement; less leisure activities.

So how do you cure HS?

Baldwin says: "Learn to slow down and not schedule things too close together. Accept the problems and delays as part of life. The drive to get ahead is the root of the problem; achievement-oriented men and women love time-management strategies. Try to enjoy experiences, not rewards."