The next time the Bills roll out their new "meatwagon" -- the glorified golf cart used to transport injured gladiators from the arena -- know that a former Western New York resident had a hand in decorating this vehicle.

John Hartman, who moved from Hamburg to California in 1975, had the task of painting the 14-foot, football helmet-shaped electric vehicles for the National Football League teams. His Santa Fe Springs paint shop wascommissioned to paint the vehicles last month when another firm couldn't meet the NFL delivery deadline, Hartman says.

"I really wasn't into football before, but now I can tell you what every team's helmet looks like," he says.

The job created quite a stir in the southern California community as the curious lined up outside the shop to get a sneak preview of the vehicles, Hartman says.

By the way, each vehicle costs $60,000, and they are made by Joe Baker SporToys of Santa Monica. Miniature versions will be available for collectors, we're told.