AN OLYMPIAN EFFORT BY BOK
BOK INDUSTRIES Inc., the LeRoy-based manufacturer of binders and custom packaging, had a hand in Atlanta's successful bid last week for the 1996 Summer Olympics.
Working against tight deadlines, the company produced a high-quality five-book package presentation for Atlanta that went to members of the International Olympic Committee.
The work was recently chosen Best of Category for casebound products by the Binding Industries of America, a trade group.
