Emily Dickinson. If ever a poet spoke only through her art, it was Emily Dickinson.

I have on occasion tried to sit through Julie Harris' version of "The Belle of Amherst," only tobe driven by boredom to some more exciting task like dusting.

Harris, however, captured more of Dickinson's dry wit and gentle soul than was present on the stage of the Franklin Street Theatre Friday night as Mary Charbonnet debuted "her" Emily Dickinson

The consummate joy that Dickinson found in life and in language is stalked and finally killed before our stricken ears. It rallies for a moment in Act II, but is wrenched from its perch outside the window, stage left, and dashed to the ground and then hit with a mallet.

Charbonnet hasn't much to work with here. The script by William Luce has her breaking into couplets more frequently than the entire cast of "The Mikado." The playwright also mercilessly romanticizes this carefully tended life until the treacle quite literally drips from the lip.

The performance here, unfortunately, does little to rescue Dickinson from Luce's maw. Charbonnet's Dickinson does not come to life as the woman who delved in her poetry into profound and complex psychological expression, who was something of a mystic, certainly a joyous celebrant of every moment of joy and pain she was given to experience.

This is not the woman who was called by her publisher "something as unique and remote as Undine or Mignon or Thekla." This is a whining, prissy lovelorn Emily Dickinson. This is Gracie Allen as Emily Dickinson.

Charbonnet -- and Luce as well -- must dearly love Dickinson's work to devote so much energy and creative effort to her evocation. It is, however, a broad jump from the poet's work to the poet's life. Dickinson's life was an internal one. She says so over and over again. Writers, nonetheless, insist on hauling her up through the century and throwing her at us like a miniseries.

In this, Charbonnet sadly consorts. She mugs relentlessly when she isn't leaping into verse, eyes heavenward and hands clutched to her bosom. Then suddenly, like lightning, she breaks into girlish cant and calls to every absent member of her family she can think of, including the cat.

She provides terrible, boring anecdotes about her utterly eventless life (she opens with a seemingly endless recitation of some cake recipe) and would have us believe that she loves to be the subject of gossip, is absolutely desperate to be published, delights in tricking the neighbors into thinking her weird. Right. Liberties have been taken and shaken senseless.

At moments, Charbonnet sounds like Rita Rudner and others when she sounds utterly heartbroken over the loss of people we hardly have come to know or worse, have come to hate like we do her father, presented here as a self-absorbed beast before we are asked to empathize with Dickinson's thrall of him.

Let Emily the poet live and thrive forever. Leave Emily Dickinson, "Belle of Amherst," to her baking.

"The Belle of Amherst"

One-woman show, starring Mary Charbonnet, profiling the life of Emily Dickinson.

