The City of Tonawanda Board of Education has appointed a new school attorney.

Karl W. Kristoff of the law firm Hodgson, Russ, Andrews, Woods and Goodyear of Buffalo was confirmed in a 6-1 vote of the board at this week's meeting.

Board member William Watson, who had questions about the terms of Kristoff's hiring, cast the only negative vote.

Kristoff was hired by the board on an "as needed" basis, which means he will not be paid an annual fee.

School officials explained that Kristoff or other attorneys from the law firm will be paid between $65 and $135 per hour, depending on who is on call.