More than half of Americans have had their cholesterol checked, but less than a fourth know the result, the federal Centers for Disease Control reported Thursday.

Findings ranged from 48 percent having had a cholesterol check in Alabama and New Mexico to 64 percent in Connecticut, Florida and Washington State, the centers said. The survey covered 39 states and the District of Columbia, and its national median was 56 percent.

The percentage of participants knowing their cholesterol level was much smaller -- from 33 percent in Washington State to 12 percent in the District of Columbia. The median was 23 percent.

The 1989 survey, conducted randomly by telephone, showed improvements over a similar study in 1987: 47 percent had a cholesterol test, and just 6 percent knew what the result was. With 11 states not participating, the survey does not constitute a precise national sample.

Excessive serum cholesterol is a leading cause of heart disease. The government's National Cholesterol Education Program recommends that all adults have their cholesterol checked at least once every five years, that they know what the results are and that they take steps to lower their cholesterol if needed.

Federal health officials say about 30 percent of adults between the ages of 20 and 74 have elevated cholesterol levels. A cholesterol count of over 200 is considered a possible sign of trouble.

The 1989 cholesterol survey found more women than men had undergone cholesterol tests (59 percent to 56 percent), more whites than blacks (58 to 50) and more college-educated adults than high school-educated (62 to 53).

Testing also increased with age: 77 percent of adults 65 and older have had a test, compared with 37 percent in the 18-34 age group. Women, whites, the college-educated and older Americans were more likely to know what the result was, according to the centers.