The Army has released a listing of designated Army Postal Office (APO) numbers for Operation Desert Shield. The New York APO will be used to shorten transit time (estimated to be 10 days) by reducing the amount of sorting required at the military post office, according to Lt. Cmdr. Michael Smith, spokesman for the Defense Department.

Postal numbers designated for announced deployed units follow:

101st ABN DIV (AA), 09309;

82nd ABN DIV, 09656;

24 INF DV (M), 09315;

Ist COSCOM Ft. Bragg, 09657 (129th Postal Co/Non Div);

197th INF BDE, 09315;

11th ADA BDE, 09656;

3RD ACR, 09209.

Soldiers and correspondents should use the following format:

Rank/Full Name/SSN

Operation Desert Shield

APO New York (postal number here)

Although using the designated APO number is the best way to ensure timely arrival of mail to troops in Saudi Arabia, mail addressed to soldiers' home stations will be redirected without delay.

Personal mail is limited to first class up to 12 ounces to include voice and audio cassettes. Local U.S. Post Offices can advise parties of other mailing restrictions.