A memorial service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday in St. Mary of the Cataract Catholic Church, 347 Fourth St., for Edmund J. Winslow, the senior New York State historian.

Winslow, 51, died Aug. 2, 1990, while vacationing in Cape Cod, Mass.

He was a native of Albany and lived there at the time of his death.

Winslow last visited Western New York on July 21, when he addressed the Congress of Local Histories Society at the State Power Vista in Lewiston. His wife, Teresa Lasher Winslow, a native of the Town of Niagara, was the Niagara County historian from 1983 to 1986.

As senior historian, Winslow directed county and municipal historians statewide. He helped charter museums and historical societies, including many in Erie and Niagara counties.

Survivors also include his parents, Edmund and Anna of Albany, and a sister, Jane Wood of Saratoga Springs.