Mayor Griffin today proposed an overall master plan for the city's waterfront that includes a man-made beach on the Outer Harbor.

The plan also calls for a 650-acre park and trail system that would contain several large open spaces and connect the city's existing parks. It includes a new park on the north end of Squaw Island in the Niagara River.

Griffin also endorsed the idea of a major tourist attraction on the Outer Harbor. The attraction, which would have a scientific and Great Lakes theme, was first proposed by Rep. Henry Nowak, D-Buffalo.

Many of Griffin's plans include previously announced ideas. One of the new proposals to come out of the plan is a 23-acre artificial lagoon proposed for an area known as Cargill Beach or Gallagher Beach near the Small Boat Harbor.

Rosanne Frandina, the city's director of development, said the lagoon's beach would be bigger than Bennett Beach in the Town of Evans.

The proposal marks the second time Griffin has suggested using the area just south of the Small Boat Harbor. In the past, the idea was dismissed because of concerns about water pollution.

Ms. Frandina said the pollution problems could be solved by sealing the lakefront area, draining it of water and installing a clay bottom to protect the lagoon from contaminated sediments. A sand bottom would be added and fresh lake water then pumped into the site.

In unveiling the master plan to the city's Waterfront Development Corp., Griffin said city planners decided to opt for a waterfront trail, instead of a major new park. The concept of a new trail is similar to a plan unveiled earlier this year by South Council Member Brian Higgins.

"Instead of one massive park, this proposal calls for a park and trail system that would contain several large green areas connected by a series of walkways, bicycle paths and a parkway," Griffin said.

The plan is intended as the mayor's version of the city's Local Waterfront Revitalization Plan, a requirement under the state's Coastal Management Program. Buffalo is the only Erie County waterfront community without a master plan.

The plan also calls for:

Improvements to LaSalle Park, including a fountain, a major flower display, relocation of the softball diamonds and the addition of boat slips. The road closest to the water's edge would be closed.

Relocation of the U.S. Coast Guard base near the Buffalo Lighthouse and redevelopment of that site for public access. Griffin also wants to develop adjoining Times Beach as a nature and wildlife preserve. Hotels, offices and apartments would be built on the site now occupied during the warm months by the stored Ice Boom.

Creation of a 250-foot-wide public corridor along the lakefront on the Outer Harbor, with the corridor increasing to 1,000 feet in depth at the Bell Slip.

Use of the area around the Bell Slip for Nowak's planetarium, aquarium and research center. The rest of the Outer Harbor would be used for high-density residential and commercial uses. It also would include an Olympic rowing course.

A marina at the Union Ship Canal near the Lackawanna border, with a pedestrian pathway connecting across the Republic Steel site to South Park.

Establishment of new development standards, including a 50-foot height limit on all new buildings and a 25-foot public setback along the water's edge.

Removal of the toll booth on the Niagara Thruway and a narrowing of the road. A landscaped area would be built along the Niagara River.

Griffin also supported the idea of an Industrial Heritage Trail to view historic grain elevators on the Buffalo River.

His plan also calls for a new public park at the foot of Katherine Street and a mixed-use development on riverfront land at the end of Smith Street.

Laurence K. Rubin, the city's commissioner of community development, said the plan would give the city the power to determine what developments go on the waterfront.

"This is a unique opportunity for the City of Buffalo to control its destiny on the waterfront," said Rubin.

If approved by the Common Council, officials said some of the projects could begin in five years.

Griffin said the projects will not be included in the city's capital budget. He said the city will look to the Horizons Waterfront Commission for assistance. The mayor called on the commission to include aspects of this plan in its regional waterfront master plan.

"It's good work and well done," said Thomas Blanchard, Horizons' executive director. "This is all driven by our coupling of public access with other uses."

The plan was also praised by state officials, who in the past have urged Buffalo to develop a waterfront plan.

"The Buffalo program will complete an important link," said Charles McCaffrey, an official with the state's Coastal Management Program.

The master plan was quickly approved by the Waterfront Development Corp., a City Hall agency controlled by the mayor. It will now go to the Common Council, which is considering a similar plan developed by Higgins and members of the Council's staff.

"I think its a positive step," said Higgins. "But I would hope some of the public access projects become more clearly defined."