In a time of crisis, Americans like to support their president. After all, it's comforting to think that our commander-in-chief knows what he's doing and has the situation under control. This explains why recent polls say most Americans support President Bush's military response to the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait.

But how many Americans really want to see tens of thousands of American soldiers sent half way around the world to protect Saudi Arabia? Bush may portray Saudi Arabia as a dear friend, but few Americans feel any affection for that country which is neither open, egalitarian nor democratic.

We need to penetrate the muddle and come to grips with our real mission. If it is merely to keep the price of oil down, it's fair to question whether such a goal justifies the kind of massive Vietnam-scale military commitment the president appears to have made in a matter of a few short days. Keeping gasoline cheap is not a lofty ideal. Is this what we send young Americans abroad to fight and die for?

As a recent Buffalo News editorial rightly observed, the current crisis points to the need for a coherent national energy policy. In a world where conventional energy resources are finite and distributed unevenly, national security demands that we pursue conservation and efficiency over wasteful consumption. Under Reagan and Bush, we turned our backs on conservation. The result was increasing vulnerability to oil dictators and increasing risk of fighting oil wars.

On a per-capita basis, we actually burn up twice as much energy as the Japanese and West Germans. No wonder we find ourselves at an economic disadvantage with Japan and West Germany in the international marketplace.

The question must be asked: Are we now risking life and limb in the Middle East so we can remain fat and complacent, the world's worst energy gluttons? Put this way, it sounds crazy. But isn't it the truth?

It is important to realize that energy wastefulness is costly in many ways. Already, we see the oil companies circling like vultures around the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska. These companies are ready to exploit the current crisis to pressure Congress to open wilderness areas to oil drilling and other forms of destructive energy development. Yet we can preserve these wild places for future generations and still meet our energy needs. For example, increasing automobile fuel efficiency by just a few miles per gallon would save as much energy as can be found in the Arctic refuge.

Efficiency measures would also decrease the environmental and economic costs associated with oil spills and the fossil fuel-burning emissions that cause acid rain and global warming.

The development of renewable solar energy resources is also an essential ingredient of a sane energy policy that enhances national security and is kind to the environment. Despite lack of government support, great strides have been made in solar photovoltaic technology in the past decade. PV generated electricity can be used to make hydrogen, an exceptionally clean burning gas (it produces primarily water vapor when burned) that could power our cars and heat our homes in the years ahead.

It is tragic that the invasion of Kuwait will be used to bolster unworthy causes. Consider the bloated Pentagon budget which drove us deeper in national debt during the 1980s and is vastly oversized for this post-Cold War age. Reports that the Bush administration is prepared to send as many as 250,000 American troops to Saudi Arabia seem calculated to convince the public and Congress that military troop levels should never be reduced and that our role as global policeman is forever.

The current conflict is just what the doctor ordered for the beleaguered Pentagon. If it had not come along by itself, it probably would have had to be invented a la Grenada. Meanwhile, in the White House, the public relations gurus are busy portraying Saddam Hussein as a new Hitler. These masters of manipulation would have us forget about the $3 trillion national debt and the S&L scandal which may cost taxpayers an additional $500 billion.

All this is enough to make one's head spin. Sometimes I look at my beautiful one-and-a-half-year-old son and wonder how he and his generation are going to pay for the folly and wastefulness we have refined into a way of life.

WALTER SIMPSON, an energy professional working at UB, lives in Amherst.