Niagara Frontier State Park Police were assisted by relatives of a 31-year-old man whom they "talked down" from the brink of the Falls Sunday evening.

The Town of Tonawanda resident was admitted for observation in the psychiatric ward of Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.

He climbed over a railing at Prospect Point at 8:04 p.m. and threatened to jump, authorities said.

Sgt. Donald Compton and Officers Terry Lawery and Paul Randall and a counselor talked to him for about 45 minutes before his mother and brother arrived at the scene and convinced him not to jump.

Randall said the man was about 20 yards out and standing at a foot-and-a-half rock. "He wasn't talking much and we kept him occupied with conversation," Randall said.

Officer William Brunskill set up a radio for a conversation with the man's mother.

The man, according to Randall, began to walk back in at 10:21 p.m.