A dedicated highway fund is certainly needed to maintain our present roads and bridges.

New roads must also be built for Western New York to benefit fully from free trade.

The Route 219 Expressway, the South Towns Connector and the LaSalle Expressway will not only improve access and recreational opportunities, but also create 25,000 jobs and return nearly $4 for every dollar invested.

A mechanism to fund new road construction is needed.

DANIEL J. RIDER

Chairman

Complete Route 219 Committee

Ellicottville