A group of angry neighbors chased down a robber posing as a policeman, beating and kicking him before someone fatally stabbed him.

After the stabbing, the crowd of Bronx neighbors dispersed, and police were unable identify those involved, Lt. James Malvey said Thursday.

The dead man, found with stolen jewelry in his pocket, was identified as Jose Abreu, 49, of Queens, police said.

Police declined to call the mob attack vigilantism.

But Thomas Reppetto, head of the Citizens Crime Commission, said: "The signs are there that people are losing faith in the criminal justice system to protect them."