A memorial service for Donald B. McKillen, 77, of East Aurora, who retired as a Navy commander in 1969 and practiced law in Buffalo for 17 years, will be held at 11 a.m. Sept. 8 at Forest Lawn.

McKillen died of lung cancer Aug. 15, 1990, in a hospital in Bellevue, Wash., where he had been living recently with a daughter.

A native of Buffalo, McKillen graduated from Lafayette High School, the University of Michigan and the University at Buffalo Law School.

He practiced law with a downtown Buffalo law firm from 1936 to 1942 and then served in the Navy until 1969. As a ship commander during World War II, he saw combat in the Philippines and was awarded a Bronze Star.

After the war, he served as a Navy law officer in the Judge Advocate General Corps, which tries cases arising from the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

After retiring from the service as a commander, McKillen had his own law practice in Buffalo and also worked as a Legal Aid Society attorney. He retired in 1980 and traveled extensively.

His wife, Mary Selkirk McKillen, died in 1985.

McKillen was a member of the Erie County Bar Association. He also was active in the Republican Party and was invited to President Bush's inauguration in 1989.

He is survived by two daughters, Dr. Jean Fraser of San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Margery E. Kerr of Issaquah, Wash.; a brother, Russell B.; eight grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.