British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher's office said she had reacted "with repulsion" to a Baghdad television broadcast Thursday in which Iraq's Saddam Hussein appeared with British hostages said to be held at a "vital Iraqi installation."

Saddam, looking relaxed and shown out of military uniform for the first time since Iraq invaded Kuwait Aug. 2, told a group of 26 of the 135 Britons held at secret sites that Iraq was not using them as a shield against possible attack.

He made a point of saying his appearance was not for propaganda purposes. But it clearly seemed designed to show him as a human figure rather than the "Beast of Baghdad" that some Western newspapers have painted him.

The British Foreign Office called it a cynical exercise that would upset the families of the people shown. "This repulsive charade takes to new extremes the hypocrisy of Saddam Hussein and his callous disregard for human rights and individual feelings," its statement said.

In his reaction, British Foreign Secretary Douglas Hurd said the tape was "the most sickening thing I've seen for a long time."

"I think the manipulation of children in that way is contemptible," he added. "It showed us a man completely unscrupulous in his choice of means. But I think it also showed us that he completely misunderstood the people that he is dealing with."

U.S. State Department spokesman Richard Boucher said: "I really have no substantive reaction. Saddam Hussein is obviously more interested in some sort of shameful theatrics than in dealing with the two issues that really matter and that's withdrawal from Kuwait and freedom for innocent civilians."

Baghdad is holding 13,000 Westerners -- including some 3,000 Americans and 4,500 Britons -- in Iraq and Kuwait as hostages. It has moved more than 200 British, American and French nationals to key military and industrial sites, saying it will keep them at such targets to deter attack.

Baghdad television showed Saddam in an intimate meeting in a small room. He sat on a dining chair, two blond boys beside him, talking to women on a sofa. A girl in a pink dress hugged a teddy bear and he several times reached to touch her.

Ruffling the hair of a boy in blue shorts, Saddam said: "When he, along with his friends and all those present here have played their role in preventing war, then you will all be heroes of peace."

The group looked strained and nervous during the meeting.

"We are in a position to destroy any attacker," he told the group. "We want nothing from Britain and the United States. They owe us nothing, we owe them nothing.

"What has Iraq done to deserve this? We have taken nothing from London, we have taken nothing from the United States.

"We have threatened none of them. We have said nothing about cutting away oil supplies. It is not our policy to cut off oil supplies. So you see, we do not want war to come about."

A dark-haired women with a northern English accent appealed to Saddam for the group to be allowed to send messages to their families and he agreed.

"We will ensure that your messages reach your families in England. As of now, you can write your messages and letters. You can take photographs if you wish," he told her.

Another woman said she was worried about her child's education and Saddam said he would send experts from the Iraqi Ministry of Education.

When she persisted and asked whether he would consider at least releasing children for the start of school term in a week, Saddam avoided a direct answer.

A man of about 20 in a white T-shirt told a clearly approving Saddam that President Bush had been "quite stubborn" and Iraq's last diplomatic initiative had been "quite reasonable, we all think."

He asked whether there would be further Iraqi initiatives.

Saddam replied: "There is always something new," adding that "any initiative is capable of being developed."

At the end of the 30-minute taped appearance, Saddam suggested a group photograph and posed, smiling, amid the hostages. He then shook hands with each in turn, stroking children's hair and chucking one boy under the chin.

Earlier Thursday, Saddam urged Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak to drop his alliance with the West and join a "holy war" against U.S. forces and the "non-believers and corrupt people" in Saudi Arabia.

In an "open letter" to Mubarak read on Baghdad television, he charged that Saudi King Fahd was conspiring against Iraq. Saddam said he had a tape recording -- "a gift from God" -- made last July 9, proving the king's involvement in a conspiracy.