THROUGH A stroke of political luck, the mediocre rap group 2 Live Crew has moved to the top of the charts with their year-old-plus album, "As Nasty as They Want to Be."

It can only happen in America, where Luther Campbell blatantly -- and with an obscene gesture on the poster inside his new compact disc -- points out that in this country we all can say what we mean, even if we don't mean what we say.

Campbell is a master of the latter. He has vigorously denied, in television interviews, that the Crew's lyrics are sexist, promote violence against women and are aimed at the bulk of the teen-age record buying population.

Campbell and the Crew owe a lot to their critics and they have not forgotten them on "Banned in the USA, The Luke LP Featuring the 2 Live Crew" (Luke Records/Atlantic 7 91424-2). The third track, while deliberately fudging specific identifications, offers up a chant of common street insult, apparently aimed at Florida Gov. Bob Martinez and Broward County Sheriff Nick Navarro.

If you've been busy with that Tolstoy novel this summer and haven't had time to catch the boob-tube talk shows or read the paper, Florida is the state where a federal judge declared lyrics from the Crew's "As Nasty . . ." album obscene. Navarro arrested them after a June performance in a South Florida night club, and the rest has become part of the low ebb in Constitutional history.

While the term obscenity seems mild to those who want to ban the Crew, the spectrum of wider censorship has produced defenders. For Campbell and the Crew -- make no mistake -- the bottom line has always been selling records. Hence their new release is a mixture of restrained showmanship, sexually explicit lyrics for dedicated fans and meandering speech that shows the Crew probably doesn't have the stuff to draw attention without four letter words.

The parody of Bruce Springsteen's "Born in the U.S.A.," one of the most popular rock tunes ever, is a stroke of genius by Campbell. This is the kind of mixing the reputation of rap was built on -- popular music with new meaning through beefed-up lyric composition.

Not an F-word is to be heard on this song, and Campbell strikes the tone of an impassioned plea for the privacy and the right to say and do what we want as individuals. The theme is the underpinning of our social contract in this country, and while a listener may get the feeling that Campbell would like to seal the deal with a few expletives, he holds back on this cut and the next one, "Man Not Myth."

The sampling on this recording runs from dance music with a lascivious eye for detail ("Do the Bart," "So Funky," and "This is Luke From the Posse") to absolutely crude detailed descriptions of human copulation. There is a glimmer of social consciousness in an anti-gang track, "F--- a Gang." It's aimed at the ego of the youth who may actually take up colors in the street, but doesn't put the situation into a wider social context.

Campbell also engages in some rather shabby stage jealousy with "I Ain't Bullsh-----' Part," in which he puts down more successful rap groups by questioning their sexual orientation. It's street-level insults delivered in a type of speech heard on the stoop after too many sips from the brown paper bag. Creativity in insult, something the better rappers have mastered, is not Campbell's strong suit.

Conscious of the media furor generated by controversy, before almost every song they've put sound bites that give the impression of an anchor man. On "Base 9-1-7," Campbell fields calls apparently taken from supporters during a call-in show. It awkwardly demonstrates support for the group and reveals Campbell's notion that he is merely a struggling black entrepreneur.

However, Campbell and the Crew really show their desperate need for good ideas on "Arrest In Effect." Basically this is Campbell's narrative about his arrest in Broward County. But that's all it is. A straight speech with a little rhythm back up and no lyrical message to tie it all together. The album finishes off with a remix of their various cuts from the first album and this one.

The message here seems to be that 2 Live Crew wants to move gingerly into the mainstream. Altogether that's not a bad move. While profanity and dropping your pants a little can titillate the music buying public for a while, talent and creativity are the attributes performers must bring out if they intend to stay in the limelight.

The Crew and Campbell got lucky. A bunch of Florida conservatives didn't like what they heard and, thinking they had a few black fellows without legal muscle in their sights, went after them. It made Crew and Campbell famous overnight. There are probably more than a few rap groups out there hoping someone takes them to court with equal fanfare.