Cattaraugus County Judge Paul B. Kelly Monday sentenced three men each to a year in the county jail for violating probation:

Stanley O. Weber, 20, of Olean, who received probation in 1988 for fourth-degree grand larceny in a 1987 car theft.

Alan R. Gore, 33, of Olean, who received probation in 1988 for drunken driving and driving without a license in 1987.

Charles E. Miller, 28, of Great Valley, sentenced to probation in 1989 for drunken driving in 1988.

In another case, Ricky W. Barber, 34, of Randolph was sentenced to concurrent probationary terms of three and five years for his guilty plea to drunken driving charges in September in Conewango and February in Salamanca. He also was fined $1,000.

The following entered guilty pleas and will be sentenced Nov. 7:

Stephen G. Brown, 18, of Franklinville -- third-degree burglary for breaking into the Franklinville School on April 6, and fourth-degree grand larceny for stealing a gun Feb. 22 in Franklinville, and two counts of unauthorized vehicle use, May 6 and 17, for driving the car of a Franklinville man.

Jon D. Livingston of Olean -- drunken driving and driving without a license Nov. 11 in Allegany.

Edna M. George, 44, of Olean -- drunken driving Jan. 6 in Olean.