Norstar Bank has appointed Denise J. Daniels legal coordinator and corporate secretary of the board of directors. She had been a litigation paralegal for Moot & Sprague law firm. She was graduated from Buffalo State College. She lives in Blasdell.

The Canisius College MBA Alumni Association has elected Maria A. Leone president. She is a teacher in the Orchard Park Central School District. Other officers are: vice president, S. Jack Amico; treasurer, Martha G. Kirchner and secretary, Gerald Casillo.

Empire International Inc., a Buffalo-based provider of manufacturing information systems, has announced the following two appointments: Gary Summers has been named a business consultant. He previously worked for the Niagara Envelope Co. Susan Kiener has been appointed a systems analyst. She had been a programmer/analyst for Datek-Instacard Corp., a subsidiary of Goldome Bank.

The company also announced that Martin Adduci has been named national program reviewer for the American Production and Inventory Control Society's 1990 National Conference.

Staff Builders Health Care Services, 210 Franklin St., has announced the following appointments: Jennifer Markley has been named supervising community health nurse for the Buffalo Certified Division. She succeeds Sandy Ishman who has been transferred to the Niagara Certified Division.

Sharon Quinn has been promoted to director of patient services and administrator for the Buffalo and Niagara certified divisions. She previously was director of nursing for the Licensed Division of the Buffalo office. Laura Raisor has been appointed assistant director of patient services.

The Postal Service's Management Sectional Center of Sioux Falls, S.D., has named Buffalo native Colleen Hoar manager and postmaster, making her the first woman to hold that position. She will manage 232 post offices and 1,750 employees in eastern South Dakota. Ms. Hoar earned a bachelor's degree from the General Motors Institute in Flint, Mich., and a master's degree from the University at Buffalo.

The Public Service Co. of Denver, Colorado, has appointed Ruthann Williams manager of its civic and educational affairs division. She had been manager of marketing communication for The New York Times. She earned a master's degree and a PhD from the University at Buffalo. She also attended Harvard University's Graduate School of Business.

Mid-Erie Mental Health Services Inc. 1520 Walden Ave., Cheektowaga, has elected Thomas M. Huebsch and Scott W. Lang to its board of directors. Huebsch is corporate controller for American Precision Industries. Lang is residential mortgage manager for the Manufacturers and Traders Trust Co.

The American Institute of Chemical Engineers, Western New York Chapter, has elected Maurice McDowell chairman of the board. Other officers are: chairman-elect, Paul Kranz; treasurer, Dharmarajan R. Iyer, and secretary, Scott Santley. Newly-elected directors are: Stephen R. Mazur, Brian Lachell, Kenneth R. May, Joseph J. Calaman and Wai Chin Leung.