ORGANIZERS hope to put on a memorable opening, and the Western Region hopes for a strong finish in search of its 11th overall medals title in 13 years.

Those are two of the major storylines as the Empire State Games move into Syracuse this week for the 10th time.

The statewide amateur athletic festival is expected to draw over 7,200 athletes competing in 28 sports, most on or near the campus of Syracuse University.

It all begins Wednesday night at 6:30 at the State Fairgrounds, with one of the more elaborate opening ceremonies in the Games' history.

The first change is in the venue. The fairgrounds' outdoor coliseum will be used, partly because its capacity of about 15,000 is larger than SU's Coyne Field, which squeezed in about 11,000 in past years. Coyne is unavailable for the opening this year because of construction on the campus.

The ceremonies have been expanded as a means of providing new spark in Syracuse, where hosting the Games has become almost second nature.

Syracuse hosted the Games from 1978-1984, and again in 1987 and 1988. They moved to Buffalo for 1985 and 1986 and were in Ithaca last year.

"Everybody here thinks of the Empire State Games as a part of Syracuse as much as the State Fair," said Nancy Duffy, a news anchor/reporter at WIXT-TV who is the chairperson of the opening ceremonies. "But we like to think of every year here as a new year. Just moving to the fairgrounds alone will make this very different for everybody."

Another new touch will be a high school marching band leading each region -- Hilton of the Rochester area will usher Western -- into the coliseum in an effort to keep the athletes in better formation during their parade.

"We're hoping to get a mass playing of the 'Chariots of Fire' theme from all the bands when the torch comes in to be lit," Duffy said.

Fireworks, slide shows, a performance by the musical group Nik and the Nice Guys and the keynote address by Olympic gymnast Mary Lou Retton are also slated.

Retton's commitment was confirmed just last week.

"It was very fortuitous that we got her," Duffy said. "She's always had an attachment to Syracuse (her first win in a national gymnastic event was the 1983 National Sports Festival in Syracuse) and the date was right for her. Also, her mother and father were married in Central New York (Auburn). Everybody is looking forward to it."

After the bands play, Retton speaks, Nik sings and the torch is lit, it will be time for business.

For those in need of a refresher course, sports are divided into scholastic (high school eligibility remaining) and open divisions. There are six regions -- Western, Central, Adirondack, Hudson Valley, Long Island and New York City. The Western Region stretches well east of Rochester, encompassing the counties of Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Livingston, Niagara, Ontario, Orleans, Seneca, Steuben, Wayne, Wyoming and Yates.

In sport changes, baseball has been shifted from open to scholastic, team handball has been changed from scholastic to combined and tennis has been added, using a team scoring format.

Here's a look at some of the top prospects as the West tries to improve on last year's total of 84 golds and 269 total medals:

Men's basketball

Christian Laettner is preparing for the World Championships in Argentina and will be unavailable for the open team. Villa Maria's Rich Jacob is the coach, and his top names include Connecticut's Dan Cyrulik (Williamsville North), Vermont's Kevin Roberson (Hutch-Tech) and former Syracuse star Greg Monroe. Nichols' Jim Kramer is a coach on the scholastic team, which features Olean's Dean Edwards and LaSalle High point guard Modie Cox.

Women's basketball

Canisius coach Mike Rappl and newly installed UB mentor Sal Buscaglia, late of Hilbert, have a solid team in a bid to repeat their gold medal. Among the several Canisius players on the squad are Alisa Robinson, who finished a sparkling career last March, point guard Jennifer McHugh, forward Suzanne Row and center Rachel Decker, the former Holy Angels star who will be a freshman this fall.

Newfane's Joe Grzybowski is in charge of the scholastic team, which will probably rely on McKinley's Dee Dee Mann for a majority of its offense. Niagara Falls' Erica Rivers and Katie DelSignore are also on the roster.

Ice hockey

After losing one game in the first seven years of play, Western was staggered by three losses in 1989 and failed to win a medal for the first time. Trying to reverse those fortunes will be a team led by St. Francis defenseman Adam Bartell and Williamsville East standout center Todd Marchant. The unit will be coached by long-time Amherst Hockey Association mentor Pat Rimar and John Mickler, the Buffalo Sabres' director of amateur hockey development who coached Western to the gold two years ago.

Athletics (Track & Field)

City Honors' Anthony Mays returns to defend his gold in the scholastic 800 meters. He missed the state high school meet after illness kept him out of the sectionals. 1990 Section VI champions Bill Newsome (Albion, 110-meter high hurdles) and Paul Strefeler (Sweet Home, shot) are entered in the open division. Orchard Park's Kate Weber should reach the medal stand in the scholastic girls 800 and 1500, while Grand Island's Stacey Schroeder returns to defend in the shot. Scholastic high jump champion Jill Baran (Williamsville East) has entered the heptathlon.

Gymnastics

On the scholastic men's side, watch for Williamsville East's Joe Buscaglia, one of the East's elite. In the open women's division, which allows high school girls to enter, top candidates include Williamsville South's Robin Rice and Lancaster's Dana Allen.

Wrestling

For a high school section that has never done well collectively at a state scholastic meet, the Buffalo area has several notable individuals. There's Williamsville South graduate Chris Kumrow, who is a medal contender in the open 48-kilogram. Iroquois product Ethan Bosch, most valuable wrestler in the 1987 state meet, is in open 90kg. Among scholastic contenders, watch for Williamsville South's Kevin Brinkworth, a national-caliber competitor who is entered at 100kg.

Women's volleyball

The open team reads like a who's who of recent Sweet Home history. Lenore Davis (Georgia), Jennifer Gross and Ann Shaughnessy (San Jose State) and Maria Gurreri (New Mexico) head the alumni list. O'Hara's Kristin Bauer (Ohio State) is also scheduled to play. Sweet Home coach Sally Kus will share in the direction of the scholastic team, which features current Panther stars Gretchen Gegenfurtner and Jessica Andrasko.

Best of the rest

Grand Island's Anne Marie Wozniak (South Carolina), Frontier's Kurt Zilch (Clemson-bound) and East Aurora's Mitch Derrick (Princeton) are some of the top hopes in swimming. . . . Iroquois coaches Barb Millar and Pete Tonsoline have former players Tina Astri and Nicole Gervasio on the open women's field hockey team. . . . Grand Island's Rastelli brothers, Nick and Tony, are entered in judo. . . . North Tonawanda's Kim Frizzell, the pitcher who led the Lady Lumberjacks to the 1988 state title, is on the open women's softball team. . . . Members of the Tonawanda Aquettes are expected to lead Western to another dominant showing in synchronized swimming.