Randall Kramer says he doesn't want to offend anyone, he just wants to alarm them.

The 31-year-old Grand Island native is the founder and artistic director of Summerfare!, a theater festival beginning Wednesday in the Katharine Cornell Theatre, on the University at Buffalo North Campus.

"I just want to give people the opportunity to experience different kinds of theater in one place," he says.

Summerfare! will feature the musical comedy "Nunsense," the dance ensemble Pick of the Crop and noted jazz vocalist Joyce Carolyn. Kramer says that while working with the Arts in Education Institute of Western New York last year, he was inspired to put the festival together.

"The arts institute works with a true commitment to art," he says. "And after working with the various art forms there, I decided to put together a festival that incorporated dance, plays and musicals all together. (Summerfare!) is similar to something like Artpark, but of course that's a much larger scale."

Summerfare! opens at 8 p.m. Wednesday with "Nunsense." Kramer, who directs the famous play about five nuns putting on a hilarious fund-raiser, says it'snot as controversial as itsounds.

"Silly is the catch phrase here, and fun. Nothing is the least bit offensive," he says.

The "Nunsense" cast includes local actors Mary Kate O'Connell, Lorraine O'Donnell, Sheila McCarthy, Lisa Ludwig and Linda Reitburger.

Performances are at 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and Aug. 8, 9, 11 and 15 to 18, with a 3 p.m. show on Aug. 12.

Kramer says the small cast and low production costs made "Nunsense" a practical choice as much as an artistic one. "Our budget this year is very tight," he says.

Kramer is known in the local theater community for co-found-ing Upstage at Park nine years ago. The summer rotating-repertory theater company performs every summer at the Park School, in Snyder.

After four years as Upstage's artistic director, Kramer moved to New York City, where he helped to direct a production titled "Last Laughs."

Kramer says he and his wife returned to Buffalo last year because of "practical concerns. We had been doing a lot of touring, and when my wife and I had a baby, that brought us back. I've been very happy with way things have worked out in Buffalo."

He says Buffalo has afforded him opportunities he didn't have in New York.

"People have been so receptive here," he says. "We could have never done Summerfare! somewhere else." Kramer says the competition in New York would have made Summerfare! an impossibility.

He adds that had he sought funding earlier, Summerfare! would have had more performers.

"Next year will be bigger. We will do a straight play and a musical, but also dance pieces and performance art. I'd like to do a family series, too," he says.

Kramer's resume seems endless. He started out as a classical pianist, then went into various branches of theater, writing, directing and acting throughout New York and the Northeast.

He's not through yet. Upcoming projects include an October production based on Aesop's Fables, in the Lancaster Opera House, and he has been commissioned by an East Aurora theater group to write a children's fable to be performed.

"I'm doing so many things here that I couldn't do elsewhere," he says. "I don't really have a set goal. I just want to work in theater."

The local dance company Pick of the Crop will perform with the Nichols Dance Ensemble at 8 p.m. Aug. 7. The two groups will leave for Scotland on Aug. 9 to perform at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, the world's largest annual performing arts festival.

Kramer first worked with Pick of the Crop last year at a theater he opened in Salamanca. "I really think they make it work in Buffalo as a dance company," he says.

"In Full Swing," on Aug. 10, starring jazz singer Joyce Carolyn, is an evening of music and dance.

Kramer says his long-term goal for Summerfare! is to provide an opportunity for people to see various theater art forms and to showcase new talent.

"It should be a place for lots of different groups and lots of different audiences, and hopefully they'll merge," he says.

Part of the proceeds from Summerfare! will go to the Western New York Food Bank.