Despite problems elsewhere on the negotiating front, the Buffalo Bills continue to whittle away at their long list of unsigned rookies and veterans.

After failing to report for Friday's opening of training camp, fullback Carwell Gardner, a second-round draft pick from Louisville, signed a contract in time to take part in the team's first full-contact practice at Fredonia State College Saturday morning.

Also signed and practicing were two seventh-round choices, offensive lineman Brent Griffith from Minnesota-Duluth and nose tackle Fred DeRiggi from Syracuse, as well as tight end Keith McKeller and cornerback Kirby Jackson, both of whom were conditional free agents.

That leaves the Bills' third seventh-rounder, linebacker Brent Collins from Carson-Newman, as their only unsigned draft pick. Offensive tackle Will Wolford, free safety John Hagy and tight end Butch Rolle are the club's only veterans without contracts.

"I don't believe he (Collins) wants to play," Bills General Manager Bill Polian said. "We don't negotiate with seventh-round draft choices who are holdouts."

Gardner, who is challenging for the Bills' starting fullback job, was a bit overwhelmed by his first official NFL workout.

"There's a lot I need to learn," he said. "I'm still running with my body a little too upright; I need to come down. And I need to work on my blocking. Just a lot of little things, but it's all coming to me."

As expected, the Bills have placed running back Robb Riddick on their physically unable to perform list, along with safety Tim Smiley and wide receiver Deval Glover.

Riddick, who is recovering from five operations on his right knee since last September, isn't expected to be ready to practice until the second week of the regular season. Providing he is still on the PUP list, he wouldn't be activated until after the sixth game.

Smiley sustained a dislocated shoulder during a workout two weeks ago, and is expected to return to action soon. Glover is still nursing a fractured ankle he suffered in minicamp last May, and it is unknown when he'd be able to practice.

Mitch Frerotte, attempting to make the Bills as a backup center after two failed tries at guard, got off to a shaky start with several fumbled snaps in the morning session.

"He wants so bad to beat the guy in front of him, because he's a very competitive person, that the ball's not getting all the way to the quarterback," explained Tom Bresnahan, the Bills' offensive line coach. "It's sort of like your golf swing; you're so anxious to hit the ball that you don't take a backswing.

"But he'll be all right. Everybody becomes frustrated, because it becomes a lousy play. But a guy's got to learn somehow, and you can't learn by dreaming about it. You have to do it."

Frerotte said he was "still playing guard" in his head.

"I was taking guard steps with center snaps, and because I was stepping too far with my right or left foot, the ball was coming with me," he said. "I worked at it (snapping) all through minicamp (in May), but when you see somebody across from you that you have to block, it's a little bit different. At minicamp, nobody's in front of you."

Defensive end Bruce Smith and linebacker Darryl Talley are being limited to one practice per day while recovering from off-season surgeries.

Although Smith has made great progress from the knee operation he underwent in February, the team is taking a cautious approach and keeping his workouts to a minimum for about two weeks. Talley had operations on both elbows and his right knee, and the knee is still not cooperating fully.

Center Kent Hull, who also underwent off-season knee surgery, practiced Saturday, but is behind in his overall conditioning and is working at his own pace.

Linebacker Hal Garner, attempting a comeback after twice violating the NFL's substance abuse policy, did not practice Saturday. He is awaiting reinstatement from Commissioner Paul Tagliabue, which could come Monday.

Chuck Dickerson, in his first season as the Bills' defensive line coach after serving as their tight ends tutor, was his animated self during Saturday's practices.

At one point, he instructed linemen who were spending too much time entangled with blockers to not "get so lovey-dovey in there."

But later he acknowledged a good play by DeRiggi by planting a kiss on top of his helmet.

In the crowd-pleasing plays department, wide receiver Don Beebe made a great sideline catch in the afternoon, leaping for a high throw from Gale Gilbert.

During a pass-blocking drill, linebacker Cornelius Bennett made two eye-opening rushes from the left and right, while defensive end Leon Seals got the better of offensive tackle Howard Ballard.

There were also a couple of titanic struggles between Frerotte and nose tackle Derrell Marshall.

The Bills are scheduled for one practice today, beginning at 2:30 p.m.

They will return to their two-a-day schedule Monday (with workouts beginning at 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.), and follow it through Thursday.

For daily training-camp updates, call 672-4366. It's long distance from the Buffalo area.