Erie County officials are seeking a $121,000 state grant to allow the Buffalo Legal Aid Bureau to rehire five criminal lawyers laid off during the past month because of a funding cut.

Linda S. Reynolds, managing attorney for the non-profit agency that provides legal assistance to the poor, said the grant would help its undermanned public defenders bureau, which has eight lawyers in the 12 City courtrooms.

Five lawyers and two stenographers were laid off after the state pulled $150,000 in funding provided last year to help relieve a backlog of criminal appeals, and another was cut $30,000 last month, Ms. Reynolds said.

The agency's 31 lawyers handle more than 18,000 criminal and civil cases for the poor.

The City Court situation has become "awful," Ms. Reynolds said. The public defenders staff is strained to the limit, and court cases are being delayed while agency lawyers try to service two courts at a time, she said. The public defender staff likely will handle more than 14,000 cases this year, Ms. Reynolds said.

M. Margaret O'Donnell, director of the county's Criminal Justice Services Division, said the state Division of Criminal Justice Services should provide the $121,000 grant -- federal drug money earmarked for prosecutions or defense of the indigent -- by October.

In the meantime, the county, which has a state-mandated contract with Legal Aid to provide the poor with legal services, is looking for other funding sources, Ms. O'Donnell said.

The county provides nearly $1 million of the agency's current $1.26 million budget, with the state supplying the rest.

A backlog of more than 400 criminal appeals, which prompted a massive effort three years ago by the county and local private attorneys to help Legal Aid, should be eliminated by the end of next month, Ms. Reynolds said.