A Mass of the Resurrection for Sister Peggy Farrington will be offered at 7:30 p.m. Sunday in Mount St. Mary Academy, 3756 Delaware Ave., Town of Tonawanda. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Town of Tonawanda.

Sister Farrington, 55, died Thursday (July 26, 1990) in Kenmore Mercy Hospital, Town of Tonawanda, after a long illness.

A native of Buffalo, Sister Farrington worked most recently work for a special international project she developed for her order, the Sisters of St. Mary of Namur. The project, which began in 1986, assists Central American refugees in Harlingen, Texas, where she had planned to join in the project this fall.

She entered the order in 1956 and went through her novitiate in Belgium and Zaire. She taught mathematics at Mount St. Mary, Cardinal O'Hara High School in the Town of Tonawanda, Annunciation High School in Buffalo and St. Judge High School in Sumter, S.C.

Sister Farrington served in the administration of the order as regional and provincial superior from 1971 to 1978 and was its general councilor from 1980 to 1989. She volunteered to work in a Hmong refugee camp in Thailand in 1984.

Survivors include a sister, Sister Marie Julianne, superior general of the order, who lives in Namur, Belgium, and a brother, Robert, of Williamsville.