It was a quiet adieu to an automotive legend Friday when the last Citroen Deux Chevaux -- France's turtle-shaped car of millions -- rolled off the factory line after 42 years in production.

The finale actually took place in Portugal, where Citroen moved production after shutting down its Levallois assembly line near Paris.

Citroen fans worldwide are sure to mourn the demise of the Deux Chevaux -- named literally for the "two horses," or horsepower produced by its chugging air-cooled engine.

It was officially designated the 2CV and came with open-flap side-windows, mattress-like suspension and scrawny tires. More than 3.86 million were sold since the launch at the 1948 Paris Auto show for $650.

Including a van, more comfortable Ami and Dyane versions, and even a four-wheel drive derivative, more than 7 million Deux Chevaux have hit the roads. Thousands of fans have set up about 300 owners clubs worldwide.

In 1935, Citroen boss Pierre-Jules Boulanger asked his designers to dream up a small, avant-garde car for all classes of folk that would be like "a four-wheeled sofa covered by an umbrella."

Boulanger demanded enough headroom for an opera-bound gentleman wearing a top hat, but also a car supple enough to transport at least two peasants with a basket of eggs across a ploughed field without smashing their fragile cargo. All that without using more than about 2.4 gallons of fuel for 60 miles.

"For an old car it's still quite advanced -- it has direct ignition, independent suspension and inboard brakes . . . things that some sports car makers are still making a song and dance about," said Gavin Green, chief editor of Britain's Car Magazine.