Increasing claims costs contributed to a 10 percent decline in profits at Merchants Group during the second quarter, the Buffalo-based property-casualty insurance company said Thursday.

Profits were $1.3 million, or 54 cents per share, compared with $1.4 million, or 60 cents per share, during the same period of 1989.

Profits for the first half declined 1 percent to $2.75 million, or $1.15 per share, from $2.76 million, or $1.16 per share, during the first half of 1989.

"The level operating performance is consistent with the industry trend of inflation in claims costs exceeding increases in insurance premium levels," said James F. Marino, the company's chairman and chief executive.

Revenues increased 13 percent during the latest quarter to $25 million from $22.1 million a year earlier.

During the first half, revenues increased 10 percent to $49 million from $44.4 million in 1989.

The revenue growth reflected the company's efforts to increase its commercial insurance business while reducing its private passenger automobile business, Merchants said.

Investment income increased 14 percent during the second quarter and 12 percent during the first half due to an increase in invested assets.

Book value per common share increased to $19.49, compared with $18.90 at the end of the first quarter and $18.23 a year earlier.

The statutory combined ratio during the quarter declined to 103.2 from 99.9 a year earlier. A combined ratio of less than 100 indicates an insurance company's basic underwriting business is profitable.